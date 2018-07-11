Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Sits again Wednesday

Grandal is out of the lineup for the second day in a row Wednesday against the Padres.

Austin Barnes will make his second straight start and his third start in four games, though that likely is platoon-related and doesn't indicate that Grandal is losing his job. Grandal has now sat against the last seven lefties the Dodgers have faced, including Joey Lucchesi on Wednesday. Grandal is a switch hitter, but he does have a platoon split, posting a 119 career wRC+ against righties compared to a 103 wRC+ against lefties. The right-handed Barnes has a similar split in the opposite direction (118 wRC+ against lefties and 98 wRC+ against righties), so it would make sense for the platoon to continue moving forward.