Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Sits against lefty
Grandal is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants.
Grandal, who is hitting just .162/.279/.432 through 11 games this month, will head to the bench with a southpaw in Derek Holland toeing the rubber for the Giants. Austin Barnes will setup behind the dish and hit eighth in his stead.
