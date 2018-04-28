Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Sits first game of doubleheader

Grandal is not in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Grandal has been the primary catcher for the Dodgers this season, starting 18 of the team's first 25 games behind the plate. Austin Barnes will start the afternoon game in his place, though it's likely each catcher will get a start in one half of the doubleheader. Grandal is hitting .316/.409/.566 so far this season, numbers which should see him holding on to his starting job for a while.