Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Sits for nightcap Tuesday

Grandal is not in the lineup for the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

It only makes sense that the Dodgers would use a different catcher for each leg of the doubleheader. Austin Barnes will start behind the plate in place of Grandal, who was ejected late in Game 1 for arguing balls and strikes.

