Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Smacks homer No. 14
Grandal batted cleanup and went 1-for-4 with his 14th home run of the season in Monday's 7-6 win over the Phillies.
Grandal has experienced peaks and valleys offensively this season, but the end result has been positive, based on his .255/.354/.472 slash line and 14 homers over 316 plate appearances. The switch-hitting catcher will continue to sit in favor of Austin Barnes against southpaws, but Grandal's power potential and premier placement (for a catcher) in the Dodgers' lineup keep him mixed-league viable even in a strict platoon.
