Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Stays hot Wednesday

Grandal went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Pirates.

Grandal followed up his 12th home run Tuesday with another strong day at the plate Wednesday. The switch-hitting catcher has gotten off to a 7-for-10 start through four July contests, after struggling mightily in the month of June (.162/.197/.324). Grandal will still cede starts to Austin Barnes against southpaws, but the streaky hitter appears to be locked in at the dish for the time being.

