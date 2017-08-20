Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Tallies 16th home run
Grandal went 1-for-3 with walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Tigers.
The 28-year-old got off to a slow start in the month of August (.184/.295/.421 in 11 games), but he has picked things up in the power department over his last four contests with a double and two homers. Grandal now has 16 home runs on the campaign, and while his 7.4 walk rate is well below last year's 14.0 percent mark, he has replaced those free passes with base hits (.264 batting average compared to .228 last season). He will continue to see regular starts behind the dish against right-handed pitchers down the stretch.
