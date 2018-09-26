Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Tallies three hits

Grandal went 3-for-3 with a triple in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Grandal tallied a hit in all three plate appearances, including his second triple of the season, before being lifted for a pinch-runner in the seventh inning. At what's been a weak offensive position league-wide, the backstop is slashing .238/.350/.467 with 24 long balls and 68 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories