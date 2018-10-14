Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Will return to lineup for Game 3

Grandal is expected to start behind the dish for Game 3 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Monday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Dave Roberts was clearly not pleased by Grandal's performance in Game 1, which lead to his benching in the second game of the series. Roberts stated that he believes Grandal and starting pitcher Walker Buehler have good chemistry, so he's giving Grandal another chance in a pivotal postseason contest.