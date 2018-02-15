Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Will split time with Barnes in 2018

Grandal is set to split time with Austin Barnes at the catcher position in 2018, although the former will likely receive a majority of the at-bats against right-handed pitching, according to manager Dave Roberts, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.

It appears as though Grandal will officially begin the season atop the Dodgers' depth chart after being supplanted by Barnes in the postseason. Grandal was the primary backstop in 2017, slashing .247/.308/.459 with 22 home runs and 58 RBI. This will be a situation to monitor throughout spring training and it wouldn't be surprising at all if Barnes surpasses Grandal early on this year.