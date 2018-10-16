Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Won't start Tuesday

Grandal won't be in the starting lineup for Game 4 of the NLCS against the Brewers on Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Grandal has had a miserable NLCS thus far, from committing costly errors in Game 1, to striking out in a key spot with the bases loaded in the ninth during Game 3. He's gone 3-for-22 with a double and a solo home run through seven games in the postseason and will be available off the bench for Tuesday's matchup. Austin Barnes is slated to take over the catching duties with Grandal out of the starting nine.