Thames' $7.5 million team option for 2020 was declined by the Brewers on Monday, making him a free agent.

The 32-year-old hit .247/.346/.505 with 25 home runs and 61 RBI in 2019, so the move comes as a bit of a surprise, especially after Jesus Aguilar was traded at the end of July. Thames has had slightly inconsistent production over his career, but he has above-average power numbers, although that also results in a high number of swings and misses.