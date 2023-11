You know those early rankings I've been releasing over the past few weeks? Well, the time finally came to put them to the test with our first mock draft (12-team Rotisserie) for 2024.

And based on the results of that, I might need to rip them up and start over again.

OK, so not really, but I was floored to see how varied opinions actually are, in all phases of the draft. True, I've mostly been siloed with my own thoughts up until now, but I've relied on early NFBC ADP data as a sort sanity check. So I know I'm sane. What about everyone else?

Honestly, I think this particular landscape is uniquely suited for divergent thought. Between the overloaded infield positions and the "globbing" at starting pitcher, both byproducts of the rule changes that made for more base runners and more base running last year, it's especially hard to pin down who should rank where. Generally, when someone made a pick that belied my rankings, my response was less "what on earth?" than "yeah, I could see it."

The consensus will grow over time. It always does once everyone completes their rankings and gets a few mock drafts under their belt. But we're all feeling our way through it right now, and the feeling is an uneasy one.

So who was in their feelings this time? Why, these 12:

1) George Kurtz, Sportsgrid (@GeorgeKurtz)

2) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

3) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

4) Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball)

5) Jake Holland, formerly The Toss Up podcast (@jakebaseball17)

6) David Mendelson, Triple Play Fantasy (@DMendy02)

7) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

8) Doug Roe, former Podcast League champ

9) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

10) Mike Gianella, Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella)

11) Chris Welsh, In This League podcast (@IsItTheWelsh)

12) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)

To address my team real quick, I'll start by saying I'm surprised how much I invested in pitching, which may have been a byproduct of some other teams not investing so much in pitching. But I did follow my No. 1 rule for drafting pitching in Rotisserie leagues this year, which is to only pay up for strikeouts. Kevin Gausman (Round 3), Blake Snell (Round 5) and Cole Ragans (Round 7) certainly fit the bill. Meanwhile, Justin Steele (Round 10) was probably my biggest bargain of the entire draft.

I also made a point not to draft a pitcher until all the MVP-caliber bats were gone, which is my other big rule regarding pitching this year. The choice in Round 3 came down to Gausman and Gunnar Henderson, who was just shy of the cutoff for me. Had Marcus Semien, who went just before Gausman, still been there, I would have taken him instead.

Another counterfactual to ponder is if I had taken Matt Olson with the fourth pick in Round 2 rather than Corey Seager. The two are basically neck-and-neck, but I've decided batting average should be the higher priority in the early rounds. Amazingly, Olson lasted all the way to the end of Round 2. That the same person could draft both him and Ronald Acuña (George Kurtz of Sportsgrid) seems like a glitch in the Matrix.

Here are a few other scattered observations from the draft:

That about covers it. Let's get to the draft already.