Drafts are being scheduled everywhere, and savvy owners are scouring news from spring training to finalize their 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings. Identifying the 2021 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, and sleepers can be the difference between being in contention for a championship and making a donation to the eventual winner. Players like Yankees starting pitcher Deivi Garcia, who debuted in 2020 and posted a 4.15 FIP with impressive control, could offer excellent value from New York's lineup to yours.

At age 21, the Dominican-born Garcia is just one of many young players who stood out during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, but how does he rate among MLB starting pitchers, and should he be among your 2021 Fantasy baseball picks? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the 2021 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bryant as a Fantasy bust from the start and he went on to slash .206/.291/.351 over 34 games, failing to rank among the top 45 third baseman despite being drafted in the fifth or sixth round on average. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major speedbump that could have derailed their season.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Marlins second baseman Jon Berti. The 31-year-old didn't make his Major League debut until 2018 with the Blue Jays, but he's carved out an important role with the Marlins thanks to a solid plate approach and terrific speed.

Berti has posted a .362 OBP over 376 plate appearances with Miami over the last two seasons and stolen 26 bases. Berti has 28 extra-base hits during that span as well, while his 15.4 percent walk rate in 2020 indicates he has a strong feel for the strike zone. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players Tommy La Stella and Keston Hiura, who are being drafted two rounds earlier on average in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel. The 27-year-old slashed .308/.348/.534 with 25 extra-base hits and 33 RBIs in 2020. He also had an .882 OPS with 11 homers in 57 games.

Gurriel has also been receiving reps at first base and third base in spring training, which could increase his versatility in your Fantasy baseball rankings 2021. That's why the model ranks Gurriel (seventh-round ADP) ahead of players like Kyle Tucker (fifth) and Eloy Jimenez (sixth), both of whom are being drafted before him.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Tigers first baseman Jeimer Candelario. The 27-year-old is going in the 12th round on average after posting an .872 OPS with seven home runs and 29 RBIs during the shortened 2020 season, but those numbers were much higher than the .643 and .710 he had in his first two full seasons in the big leagues.

Candelario's peripherals from last season look slightly troubling, as his BABIP jumped by 110 points over the prior season. Even with an added two miles per hour to his average exit velocity, Candelario can't expect to enjoy that kind of batted-ball luck over the course of a full season. That's why the model ranks him behind 18th-round options at first base like Joey Votto and Carlos Santana.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings

