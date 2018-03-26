Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: ADP risers, big MLB news

We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball drafts, and we’re telling you the big MLB news you may have missed.

Who is rising up the draft boards after another weekend full of Fantasy drafts?

On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast find out why Starling Marte and Matt Carpenter may be rising, but not high enough. And which stud starting pitcher is seeing his average draft position fall for no good reason?

Also on today's show:

