Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Happy Acuna Day!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
We've waited nearly a full month for Ronald Acuna, but today is the day! The best prospect in baseball and will soon arrive and Scott White will tell you what he expects from Acuna rest of season.
We have a lot more to get to on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast as we tell you everything you need to know from yesterday's games including two other prospects you might want to add, all of the multi-homer games and players we're worried about.
- Subscribe to our Podcast for free and dominate your league. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Also on today's show:
- Kyle Schwarber's fascinating peripherals
- Are we interested in Tyler Mahle?
- Worryometer Wednesday for Robbie Ray, Andrew McCutchen, Shohei Ohtani and more
- Grade the Trade!
- Rick Porcello and J.A. Happ are among the starting pitchers who continue to impress
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...