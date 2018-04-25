Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Happy Acuna Day!

We've waited nearly a full month for Ronald Acuna, but today is the day! The best prospect in baseball and will soon arrive and Scott White will tell you what he expects from Acuna rest of season.

We have a lot more to get to on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast as we tell you everything you need to know from yesterday's games including two other prospects you might want to add, all of the multi-homer games and players we're worried about.

Also on today's show: