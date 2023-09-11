Nolan Jones LF COL Colorado • #22 • Age: 25 Rostered 72% 2023 Stats AVG .280 HR 15 SB 13 OPS .878 AB 296 K 107 The real question is how Nolan Jones is available enough to qualify for this list still. The power has been there all along, but he's really showcased his speed of late with five stolen bases already this month. How do a .280 batting average, 28 home runs, 24 stolen bases, 90 RBI and 84 runs sound to you? That's Jones' 162-game pace, and you'd be lucky to get those numbers in Round 5 of next year's draft, much less off the waiver wire. I suppose you could criticize his 31.7 percent strikeout rate, but the boost he gets from playing half his games at Coors Field more than makes up for it. Incidentally, that's where he'll be spending all of this week.

Kyle Wright SP ATL Atlanta • #30 • Age: 27 Rostered 62% Rehab assignment W-L 0-2 ERA 5.02 WHIP 1.19 INN 14.1 BB 5 K 18 I'm hesitant to include Kyle Wright here for the simple reason that he's already more rostered than Jose Quintana, who's the higher-priority pickup. But reports are he could be activated as early as Monday, for the second game of a doubleheader, which would theoretically line him up for two starts right away. Of course, if he makes only one, it figures to be on the shorter side given that he didn't go beyond 3 2/3 innings or 50 pitches on his minor-league rehab assignment. And while he struck out seven while allowing just one hit in those 3 2/3 innings, there's still no guarantee he'll hit the ground running after missing four months with shoulder inflammation. He led the majors with 21 wins last year, though, and has an even better offensive backing him now, so if this first turn or two does go smoothly, he may be a fixture for you thereafter.

Ryan Pepiot RP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #47 • Age: 26 Rostered 54% Thursday at Marlins INN 7 H 1 ER 0 BB 0 K 3 In the last edition of Waiver Wire, which came out Thursday morning, I pointed out that Ryan Pepiot might finally stick in the rotation spot vacated by Julio Urias if he could simply come through at the Marlins later that day. All he did was throw six perfect innings before finally allowing a hit in the seventh. There's been no talk of sending him down since then, which may not be terribly surprising, but then again, he allowed a combined two earned runs over 14 innings in his previous three appearances and was sent down after each. Regardless, it seems like he's here to stay now, and given the huge strides he's made with his control, issuing 1.4 BB/9 between the majors and minors this year compared to 4.4 last year, there's every reason to believe he'll continue to thrive. We haven't yet seen him strike out hitters at the rate he's capable either.

Tanner Scott RP MIA Miami • #66 • Age: 29 Rostered 48% 2023 Stats SV 7 ERA 2.24 WHIP 1.04 INN 68.1 BB 24 K 92 By now, there's no disputing that Tanner Scott is the Marlins closer. He's gotten each of the team's past five saves, including two over the weekend. What's strange is how little attention it's gotten him in CBS Sports leagues. His 2.24 ERA and 12.1 K/9 would both rank seventh among relievers with at least 20 saves. He has the makings of a stud closer, in other words, and the stuff (a 98 mph fastball and wipeout slider) has always been there. It's true he flopped as a closer last year, but mostly because he couldn't find the strike zone. He's cut that walk rate in half this year. The Marlins are still very much in the playoff race and figure to play in some close games down the stretch, so Scott may well produce like a stud closer, too.

John Means SP BAL Baltimore • #47 • Age: 30 Rostered 35% Rehab assignment W-L 1-1 ERA 3.74 WHIP 1.15 INN 21.2 BB 8 K 22 Though Kyle Wright is nearly twice as rostered as John Means, the latter figures to be more usable in Fantasy from the start. His activation Tuesday is more certain, and while he's coming back from something more invasive (Tommy John surgery), he got a chance to build up to five innings and 86 pitches in the minors, which means he could be ready to deliver a quality start right away. Maybe the Orioles will play it more cautiously with him. Shoot, maybe his own performance will disqualify him, though it's worth noting he looked like himself on his rehab assignment. And who is that exactly? A control-and-command lefty who collects strikeouts at a decent rate with his changeup and has the sort of fly-ball tendencies that should play well at the new-look Camden Yards. Starting him against the Cardinals this week is risky, but he may end up getting a second turn.

Michael King RP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #34 • Age: 28 Rostered 35% Saturday vs. Brewers INN 5 H 4 ER 1 BB 1 K 9 Michael King's transition from late-game reliever to starting pitcher has proven to be enough of a success that he's now a viable Fantasy target in his new role. His latest outing Saturday against the Brewers was his second straight of five innings, but he upped his pitch count from 69 to 79 without any compromise in stuff, at least if his nine strikeouts are any indication. While most pitchers lose a tick or two as they get stretched out, his velocity has held steady throughout this transition. King's next outing is against the Red Sox, which makes him in iffy play in Fantasy, but if you're looking for an extra start in a Head-to-Head points league, you have the option of slotting him in as a relief pitcher.

Evan Carter CF TEX Texas • #87 • Age: 21 Rostered 26% 2023 Minors AVG .288 HR 13 SB 26 OBP .413 OPS .863 AB 420 After losing Adolis Garcia to a season-ending knee injury Wednesday, the Rangers made the bold decision to call up 21-year-old Evan Carter. He started two of their three games over the weekend, going 1 for 5 with two walks and a stolen base. They're not the first organization to push the envelope with one of their top prospects this month, but in Carter's case, there's more reason to question if he's actually ready for this opportunity. His on-base skills are exemplary and may give the Rangers enough of a lift to justify it, but his power stroke remains a work in progress. He's still adding muscle to his frame and is too opposite field-minded to get the most out of his existing strength. Most likely, he's not going to make up for the loss of Jasson Dominguez, if that's who you're looking to replace, but in five-outfielders leagues, you could take a flier and see.