Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Will Smith, Willie Calhoun getting their shot

Playing the waiver wire is going to be tough for the next few days. With the trade deadline coming up, you don't want to be too hasty in making a move with your top priority or what's left of your FAAB budget, lest you miss out on some new, unexpected injection of talent caused by a trade.

That being said, if you are going to make a big move on waivers, the target should be obvious: Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, who is getting his call to the majors to join fellow blue chippers Vladimir Guerrero and Cavan Biggio around the infield. He's got power and speed, and was Scott White's No. 2 Fantasy prospect in his midseason rankings update.

Scott covered Bichette's potential Fantasy impact Sunday, but the short version is: Go get him. If Bichette is already owned, here's who you should consider adding heading into the week:

WAIVER WIRE Monday's Top Adds