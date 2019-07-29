Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Will Smith, Willie Calhoun getting their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your waiver wire.
Playing the waiver wire is going to be tough for the next few days. With the trade deadline coming up, you don't want to be too hasty in making a move with your top priority or what's left of your FAAB budget, lest you miss out on some new, unexpected injection of talent caused by a trade.
That being said, if you are going to make a big move on waivers, the target should be obvious: Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, who is getting his call to the majors to join fellow blue chippers Vladimir Guerrero and Cavan Biggio around the infield. He's got power and speed, and was Scott White's No. 2 Fantasy prospect in his midseason rankings update.
Scott covered Bichette's potential Fantasy impact Sunday, but the short version is: Go get him. If Bichette is already owned, here's who you should consider adding heading into the week:
Monday's Top Adds
LAD L.A. Dodgers • Age: 24
If you have a pulse and play catcher, you're on the cusp of Fantasy relevance. That's just the way the position goes. If you actually have potential to be a good hitter, you're pretty much automatically a must-add Fantasy option, and that's where Smith is right now. He's only played 11 games at the MLB level, but has four homers, continuing a trend from Triple-A, where he had 20 homers in 61 games. Smith is a legitimate power threat for a catcher, and there's enough hit tool to make you think he might be something more than the next Mike Zunino. With Austin Barnes sent back to the minors, the catching job in L.A. is Smith's for as long as he wants it.
BAL Baltimore • #29 • Age: 30
If you are skeptical of Wojciechowski, I certainly don't blame you. Entering 2019, he had thrown 78.2 innings at the major-league level, with a 6.64 ERA and 1.525 WHIP. He had been a decent strikeout pitcher, but a 1.8 HR/9 negated basically anything else good you might have been able to say about him. However, he reworked his breaking ball this season, and looks like a different pitcher, finishing the month of July with a 3.60 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 innings. He also had a 3.61 ERA pitching in Triple-A, where the ball is flying out at a record pace. He's no ace, but Wojciechowski looks like a new pitcher, one we shouldn't just ignore.
TEX Texas • #5 • Age: 24
All Calhoun needs is an everyday job. With Joey Gallo going on the IL, he started the first three games since his return from the minors, so hopefully that's what he's got now. Calhoun is 4 for 12 with four extra-base hits since coming back from the minors and is hitting .283/.321/.528 in 112 plate appearances in the majors, with a 34-homer pace. Like I said, he just needs an everyday opportunity.
MIA Miami • #36 • Age: 26
Typically, you don't get touted for Fantasy purposes after a demotion, but I'm fascinated to see what might happen with Richards in the bullpen. The Marlins moved Sergio Romo this weekend, leaving a void in the ninth inning, and though they haven't named a closer, Richards was mentioned by manager Don Mattingly as a possible option. Richards sports a killer changeup, and pitching in short bursts in the ninth could help his stuff play up. In the fog ahead of the deadline, he's worth a speculative add.
Yoan Lopez RP
ARI Arizona • #50 • Age: 26
The Diamondbacks want Greg Holland in the closer's role at some point, according to manager Torey Lovullo, but there's no guarantee that will happen at any point. Holland has been shaky for a few months now, allowing 10 runs in 14.2 innings since the start of June, with 14 strikeouts and 11 walks. The control has been an issue all season, actually, and it would be nice to see someone else get a crack at the role. Archie Bradley is probably the most high-upside choice, but they seem to prefer him in a multi-inning role. Yoshihisa Hirano could also get the job done, but Lopez and his team-best 2.66 ERA could get the first crack. He's worth speculating on for now.
MIA Miami • #57 • Age: 24
Hernandez was the loser of the Marlins' rotation crunch in early July, but he's going to get another chance with Trevor Richards moving to the bullpen. The 5.24 ERA may not sound particularly enticing, but Hernandez impressed in his previous time as a starter, striking out 32 in 26.2 innings of work over five starts, with a 4.05 ERA. He racked up tons of swinging strikes, showing enough potential to be worth staying on Fantasy radars as he returns to the starting five.
