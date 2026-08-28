Streaming pitchers isn't for the faint of heart, but if you find yourself without enough reliable options in a given scoring period, it may be what you need to stay afloat. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in no more than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Generally, only the top two or three are full-throated endorsements, while the rest are more about making the best of a bad situation.
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Sleeper pitchers for Week 24 (Aug. 31-Sept. 6)
Jacob Lopez SP
ATH Athletics • #57 • Age: 28
There's no excuse for Jacob Lopez to be so available still when he has a 2.33 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 10.9 K/9 in his past seven starts -- a run of success not unlike we've seen from him in the past. His Week 23 start coming against a 26th-ranked Rangers offense is just icing on the cake.
J.T. Ginn SP
ATH Athletics • #35 • Age: 27
J.T. Ginn's strikeouts have fallen off too much for him to remain on the same plane as Jacob Lopez, which is why he ranks lower even with a second favorable matchup. His penchant for weak contact makes him steady enough to recommend with such favorable matchups, though, particularly when five of his past six starts have lasted six innings or more.
HOU Houston • #38 • Age: 29
Peter Lambert has been shaky in his past couple turns but is still sporting an ERA in the mid-threes with nearly a strikeout per inning. He's an automatic pick with two starts, even when the matchups could be better.
Aaron Nola SP
PHI Philadelphia • #27 • Age: 33
Though I haven't put my finger on exactly what, Aaron Nola seems to have figured something out in his past four starts, missing bats at a much higher rate for a 2.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 12.5 K/9. Though I'm loath to trust a pitcher with an ERA over 5.00 for a second straight year, it might be worth doing this week for the chance at an extra start.
Clay Holmes SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #25 • Age: 33
Though his first start back from a fractured fibula was a clunker, the next three saw him give up just one combined run on nine combined hits in 19 combined innings. You shouldn't expect many strikeouts, but Clay Holmes' ground ball mastery should keep runs off the board in his two starts this week.
Tyler Mahle SP
ATL Atlanta • #54 • Age: 31
Tyler Mahle has cut down on his cutter use with the Braves and put together four straight strong outings. His matchup against the Phillies, an offense that's trending up, isn't the most advisable, but he's a reasonable bet to hold his own against them, seeing as he limited the Brewers to just one run last time out.
Gage Jump SP
ATH Athletics • #61 • Age: 23
Gage Jump has been the epitome of boom or bust this season, with the outcome mostly contingent on how well he's spotting the ball. That's not so easily anticipated going into a start, but he certainly has the matchups for a big payoff this week if the right version of him shows up.
HOU Houston • #39 • Age: 28
Hayden Wesneski, who made his season debut only a month ago, seems to get better with each passing start, led by a sweeper with a .160 batting average against and a 45 percent whiff rate. That pitching wasn't at its usual effectiveness in his latest outing at the Yankees, yet he still allowed just one earned run in five innings. A two-start week seems like a good time to try him out.
Randy Dobnak SP
KC Kansas City • #62 • Age: 31
Randy Dobnak, a 31-year-old journeyman, has been surprisingly bankable in his 10 appearances for the Royals, putting together a 1.92 ERA on the strength of a 53 percent ground ball rate. If you don't care much about WHIP or strikeouts, then you might find him surprisingly useful with a favorable two-start slate this week.
CLE Cleveland • #54 • Age: 26
Joey Cantillo issued seven walks in his last outing to give him a league-high 70 and elevate his WHIP to 1.45. As long as you can stomach that, then you have a pretty good chance of getting a quality start with more than half a dozen strikeouts when he squares off against the 29th-ranked Blue Jays lineup this week.