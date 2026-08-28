Jacob Lopez SP ATH Athletics • #57 • Age: 28 Matchup at TEx Rostered 49% There's no excuse for Jacob Lopez to be so available still when he has a 2.33 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 10.9 K/9 in his past seven starts -- a run of success not unlike we've seen from him in the past. His Week 23 start coming against a 26th-ranked Rangers offense is just icing on the cake.

J.T. Ginn SP ATH Athletics • #35 • Age: 27 Matchups at TEX, at SEA Rostered 65% J.T. Ginn's strikeouts have fallen off too much for him to remain on the same plane as Jacob Lopez, which is why he ranks lower even with a second favorable matchup. His penchant for weak contact makes him steady enough to recommend with such favorable matchups, though, particularly when five of his past six starts have lasted six innings or more.

Peter Lambert SP HOU Houston • #38 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. CHW, vs. ARI Rostered 77% Peter Lambert has been shaky in his past couple turns but is still sporting an ERA in the mid-threes with nearly a strikeout per inning. He's an automatic pick with two starts, even when the matchups could be better.

Aaron Nola SP PHI Philadelphia • #27 • Age: 33 Matchups at ARI, vs. ATL Rostered 77% Though I haven't put my finger on exactly what, Aaron Nola seems to have figured something out in his past four starts, missing bats at a much higher rate for a 2.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 12.5 K/9. Though I'm loath to trust a pitcher with an ERA over 5.00 for a second straight year, it might be worth doing this week for the chance at an extra start.

Clay Holmes SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #25 • Age: 33 Matchups vs. MIL, at MIA Rostered 75% Though his first start back from a fractured fibula was a clunker, the next three saw him give up just one combined run on nine combined hits in 19 combined innings. You shouldn't expect many strikeouts, but Clay Holmes' ground ball mastery should keep runs off the board in his two starts this week.

Tyler Mahle SP ATL Atlanta • #54 • Age: 31 Matchup at PHI Rostered 71% Tyler Mahle has cut down on his cutter use with the Braves and put together four straight strong outings. His matchup against the Phillies, an offense that's trending up, isn't the most advisable, but he's a reasonable bet to hold his own against them, seeing as he limited the Brewers to just one run last time out.

Gage Jump SP ATH Athletics • #61 • Age: 23 Matchups at TEX, at SEA Rostered 49% Gage Jump has been the epitome of boom or bust this season, with the outcome mostly contingent on how well he's spotting the ball. That's not so easily anticipated going into a start, but he certainly has the matchups for a big payoff this week if the right version of him shows up.

Hayden Wesneski SP HOU Houston • #39 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. CHW, vs. ARI Rostered 39% Hayden Wesneski, who made his season debut only a month ago, seems to get better with each passing start, led by a sweeper with a .160 batting average against and a 45 percent whiff rate. That pitching wasn't at its usual effectiveness in his latest outing at the Yankees, yet he still allowed just one earned run in five innings. A two-start week seems like a good time to try him out.

Randy Dobnak SP KC Kansas City • #62 • Age: 31 Matchups vs. MIA, vs. TOR Rostered 15% Randy Dobnak, a 31-year-old journeyman, has been surprisingly bankable in his 10 appearances for the Royals, putting together a 1.92 ERA on the strength of a 53 percent ground ball rate. If you don't care much about WHIP or strikeouts, then you might find him surprisingly useful with a favorable two-start slate this week.