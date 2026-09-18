Jared Jones SP PIT Pittsburgh • #17 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. STL, at DET Rostered 74% Jared Jones has been brilliant of late, registering 26 strikeouts versus four walks in his past three starts with a 1.50 ERA, so how fortuitous that he lines up for two turns against not-so-formidable opponents in the final week. And because the Pirates won't be resetting their rotation for the playoffs, he stands a really good chance of actually making the second start.

Tyler Mahle SP ATL Atlanta • #54 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. CIN Rostered 74% Tyler Mahle has yet to miss as a Braves starter, and some of those gems have come against tough opponents. He won't be facing such an opponent this week but instead the Reds' 26th-ranked offense.

Walbert Urena SP LAA L.A. Angels • #57 • Age: 22 Matchup at ATH Rostered 73% Most of the times I've featured Walbert Urena in this space, it's been as a high-floor play, with his elite ground-ball rate making up for some of his inefficiencies. But lately, he's flashed more of a ceiling, going seven innings or more in three of his past four for a 1.93 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. Those ground-ball skills should make Sacramento less daunting for him than it is for some pitchers.

Ryan Johnson SP LAA L.A. Angels • #32 • Age: 24 Matchup at SEA Rostered 25% Ryan Johnson just threw a six-inning gem against the Mariners' bottom-feeder lineup and is in line to face it again this week. He has a 2.04 ERA and 1.01 WHIP over his past seven starts -- a stretch that began on the day pitching coach Mike Maddux was fired -- and a new pitch selection and pregame routine have helped to fuel it.

Peter Lambert SP HOU Houston • #38 • Age: 29 Matchup at ATH Rostered 73% The Athletics' home ballpark might be a little more dangerous for Peter Lambert than for Walbert Urena, but Lambert has been a reliable enough pitcher that I'd feel OK about using him against a lineup that ranks in the bottom third in runs scored. It's not a must, though, which should give you an indication of how lukewarm I am on the rest of this list.

Cristian Javier SP HOU Houston • #53 • Age: 29 Matchups at SEA, at ATH Rostered 29% Cristian Javier has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his past three starts and has some other noteworthy data points, such as a career-high swinging-strike rate and his highest average fastball velocity since his terrific 2022 season. If he can merely survive his start at Sacramento this week, then his other start at Seattle should be good enough to make him a worthwhile play.

Bailey Ober SP MIN Minnesota • #17 • Age: 31 Matchups at SF, vs. TEX Rostered 52% Bailey Ober always seems like he's on the verge of disaster, but he's been playable in his past four turns for a 2.75 ERA and is well-suited for a big venue like San Francisco with his high fly ball rate. He's also a reasonable bet against a Rangers lineup that has the fifth-worst OPS against righties.

Andrew Alvarez SP WAS Washington • #54 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. NYM Rostered 22% Andrew Alvarez is emerging as the same sort of high-floor play that I used to regard Walbert Urena as, boasting a 2.44 ERA in his past eight starts and a 50 percent ground ball rate overall. The Mets offense has been better lately but still has the sixth-worst OPS against lefties.

Zebby Matthews SP MIN Minnesota • #52 • Age: 26 Matchup at SF Rostered 47% Zebby Matthews has a dangerous range of outcomes but leaned heavily on his slider in his last outing and wound up two-hitting the Yankees over six innings, striking out eight. The Giants should help prevent his downside scenario, both with their cavernous ballpark and with the fact that they've been running out a Triple-A lineup most days.