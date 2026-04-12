Fantasy Baseball Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings feature Jeffrey Springs, Mitch Keller
Just a handful of this week's two-start selection are neither obvious starts nor obvious sits
Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 4 (April 13-19). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
Must-start, all formats
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G. Crochet RP BOS Garrett Crochet RP BOS
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|2
P. Skenes P PIT Paul Skenes P PIT
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|3
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K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
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|5
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
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C. Ragans RP KC Cole Ragans RP KC
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G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
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|9
F. Valdez SP DET Framber Valdez SP DET
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|10
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J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
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N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
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|14
R. Ray SP SF Robbie Ray SP SF
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|15
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
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Advisable in most cases
|16
R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
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|17
G. Holmes RP ATL Grant Holmes RP ATL
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J. Cantillo SP CLE Joey Cantillo SP CLE
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|19
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N. Schultz SP CHW Noah Schultz SP CHW
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|21
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
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|22
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
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Better left for points leagues
|23
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
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|24
W. Warren P NYY Will Warren P NYY
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|25
M. Burrows SP HOU Michael Burrows SP HOU
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|26
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
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No thanks
|27
C. Cavalli SP WAS Cade Cavalli SP WAS
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|28
L. Severino SP ATH Luis Severino SP ATH
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|29
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
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|30
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
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|31
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
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|32
Y. Kikuchi SP LAA Yusei Kikuchi SP LAA
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|33
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
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|34
J. Assad RP CHC Javier Assad RP CHC
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|35
M. Mikolas SP WAS Miles Mikolas SP WAS
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|36
M. Lorenzen SP COL Michael Lorenzen SP COL
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