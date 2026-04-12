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Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 4 (April 13-19). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
G. Crochet RP BOS Garrett Crochet RP BOS
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
DET
Detroit
2
P. Skenes P PIT Paul Skenes P PIT
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
3
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
TEX
Texas
4
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
ARI
Arizona
5
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
6
C. Ragans RP KC Cole Ragans RP KC
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
7
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TEX
Texas
8
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
9
F. Valdez SP DET Framber Valdez SP DET
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
BOS
Boston
10
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
11
J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
MIA
Miami
12
M. Gore SP TEX MacKenzie Gore SP TEX
@
ATH
Athletics
 		@
SEA
Seattle
13
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
@
ATH
Athletics
 		@
SEA
Seattle
14
R. Ray SP SF Robbie Ray SP SF
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
WAS
Washington
15
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
Advisable in most cases
16
R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
17
G. Holmes RP ATL Grant Holmes RP ATL
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
18
J. Cantillo SP CLE Joey Cantillo SP CLE
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
19
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
20
N. Schultz SP CHW Noah Schultz SP CHW
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
ATH
Athletics
21
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
22
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
Better left for points leagues
23
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
24
W. Warren P NYY Will Warren P NYY
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
25
M. Burrows SP HOU Michael Burrows SP HOU
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
26
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
SD
San Diego
No thanks
27
C. Cavalli SP WAS Cade Cavalli SP WAS
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
28
L. Severino SP ATH Luis Severino SP ATH
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
29
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
30
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
HOU
Houston
31
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
32
Y. Kikuchi SP LAA Yusei Kikuchi SP LAA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
SD
San Diego
33
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
34
J. Assad RP CHC Javier Assad RP CHC
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
35
M. Mikolas SP WAS Miles Mikolas SP WAS
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
36
M. Lorenzen SP COL Michael Lorenzen SP COL
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers