Now, it's the Mets who have turned up a couple of positive COVID-19 tests, and already, we've seen a couple cancellations as a result. If more of their players test positive in the coming days, it could impact their schedule for Week 6 (Aug. 24-30) as well.

Just once, I'd like to head into a week feeling confident every team will play every game on the schedule, but the pandemic grants us no such luxuries.

So you'll want to be extra cautious with your Mets, as well as your Marlins and Yankees since they're the two teams the Mets are scheduled to face this week. We should know more ahead of the lineup lock.

For now, only one player from those three teams is included in my 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

We discussed prospects, Thursday's developments, our favorite teams and previewed Week 6 on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast.

10 Sleeper hitters for Week 6 (Aug. 24-30) Jesse Winker DH CIN Cincinnati • #33 • Age: 27 Matchups @MIL4, CHC4 OWNED 74% His power surge wasn't slowed by the Reds taking last weekend off for a positive COVID-19 test, and particularly with an eight-game week on tap, you don't sit someone showing such clear signs of a breakout. Robinson Cano 2B NYM N.Y. Mets • #24 • Age: 37 Matchups @CLE3, @DET4 OWNED 67% The strikeout and hard-hit rates look much like the ones Robinson Cano was delivering during some of his best seasons, so maybe his disastrous 2019 was actually the outlier. Randal Grichuk CF TOR Toronto • #15 • Age: 29 Matchups @TB1, BOS3, BAL3 OWNED 52% Though he's hitting more line drives and striking out less, more than anything, Randal Grichuk is just hot, having homered five times in his past six games. He has a good chance to keep it going with this week's matchups. Ian Happ CF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 26 Matchups @DET3, @CIN4 OWNED 69% The Cubs' new leadoff hitter continues to power up while keeping the strikeouts in check, and he gets to feast on the Tigers pitching staff to open the week. Teoscar Hernandez RF TOR Toronto • #37 • Age: 27 Matchups @TB1, BOS3, BAL3 OWNED 70% He has started to come around again after enduring a mini funk and continues to produce elite exit velocity readings. Continue to ride him with two beleaguered pitching staffs on the schedule this week. Kole Calhoun RF ARI Arizona • #56 • Age: 32 Matchups COL4, SF3 OWNED 65% Kole Calhoun has been a consistent source of power so far and gets seven games against two pitching staffs lacking in shutdown arms. Christian Walker DH ARI Arizona • #53 • Age: 29 Matchups COL4, SF3 OWNED 56% In contrast to Calhoun, Christian Walker hasn't generated much power so far but has one of the highest hard-hit rates in the league and a launch angle that shouldn't be prohibitive. Maybe this is the week he breaks out. Kyle Tucker LF HOU Houston • #30 • Age: 23 Matchups LAA4, OAK3 OWNED 64% A big series at Coors Field has him rolling, and his playing time couldn't be more assured now with all the injuries the Astros have suffered. Even the five lefties on the schedule shouldn't be an issue given that he has performed better against them than righties this year. Tyler O'Neill LF STL St. Louis • #41 • Age: 25 Matchups KC3, PIT2, CLE3 OWNED 42% Though he hasn't contributed much since the Cardinals resumed play, he has kept the strikeouts in check, which is the biggest key for Tyler O'Neill making good on his other-worldly power. You have to like him with eight games this week. Matt Carpenter DH STL St. Louis • #13 • Age: 34 Matchups KC3, PIT2, CLE3 OWNED 21% The 34-year-old may be finding his stroke, not only connecting for a grand slam Wednesday but also hitting safely in seven of his past nine games. Again, it's an eight-game week for the Cardinals, which includes some juicy matchups at the start of it.

Best hitter matchups for long Week 6

1. Rays TOR1, BAL3, @MIA3

2. Cardinals KC3, PIT2, CLE3

3. Blue Jays @TB1, BOS3, BAL3

4. Astros LAA4, OAK3

5. Diamondbacks COL4, SF3

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 6

1. Braves NYY2, @PHI3

2. Giants LAD3, @ARI3

3. Royals @STL3, @CHW3

4. Mariners @SD3, @LAA3

5. Red Sox @TOR3, WAS3