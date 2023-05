Sanchez was released by the Giants on Tuesday after exercising his opt-out clause, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic report.

Sanchez joined the Giants on a minor-league contract back in late March and couldn't force his way onto the major-league roster after struggling to a .164/.319/.182 batting line with zero home runs and 19 strikeouts in 16 games at Triple-A Sacramento. Blake Sabol and Joey Bart remain situated as the catching tandem in San Francisco.