Young struck out two in a perfect inning, earning a hold in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Phillies.

Young has made 15 of his 16 appearances this year for San Francisco. He's pitched to a 2.51 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB across 14.1 innings with five holds and a blown save. He's been better recently with two holds and three scoreless innings across his last four outings, which suggests he's working up the bullpen hierarchy for the Giants. He's still more of a middle reliever, though the lack of solid relief pitching for the team could allow him to function as part of a setup bridge to closer Camilo Doval over the last month of the campaign.