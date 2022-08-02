site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Alex Young: Recalled from Triple-A
Young was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.
Young was acquired from the Guardians in mid-July, and he is set to see his first big-league action since joining the Giants. He figures to work in low-leverage spots out of the bullpen.
