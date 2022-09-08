Young will start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Young's first 17 major-league appearances of the season have come out of the bullpen, and he's posted a 2.40 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 15 innings. He'll likely serve as an opener for Thursday's nightcap since he doesn't tend to last very long in his relief outings. Sean Hjelle should be available to serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up as the 29th man for the twin bill.