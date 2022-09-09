Young (0-1) took the loss in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader, allowing three runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning.

An Evan Longoria error allowed the Brewers to build a first-inning rally against Young before Sean Hjelle got the final out of the frame. Young had pitched 3.2 scoreless innings over his last five appearances prior to this rough outing. He now has a 2.87 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 14:9 K:BB and five holds through 18 appearances covering 15.2 innings between the Giants and the Guardians this year.