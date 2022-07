The Guardians agreed to trade Young to the Giants in exchange for cash considerations Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After he was designated for assignment Thursday, Young will head to a new home after he was dealt to the Giants on Monday. He will report to Triple-A Sacramento when he joins the organization. The reliever has a 3.77 ERA this season while pitching in Triple-A and could find himself with the Giants in the coming months.