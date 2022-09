Wynns was removed from Friday's game against the Cubs in the top of the sixth inning after he was hit in the head by a pitch, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Wynns went 0-for-1 with a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup, but he took a pitch off the helmet while leading off the sixth inning. Joey Bart replaced him behind the dish, and it's not yet clear whether Wynns will be forced to miss additional time.