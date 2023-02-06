Wynns, who was outrighted off the Giants' 40-man roster Jan. 12, will attend MLB spring training.
Though he was moved off the Giants' 40-man roster during the offseason, the four-year MLB veteran didn't elect free agency and ultimately chose to stick around in the organization. He'll likely get the chance to compete for the top backup role behind No. 1 catcher Joey Bart, with fellow non-roster invitee Roberto Perez likely representing his top competition for the gig. Wynns saw action in 66 games for San Francisco in 2022, slashing .259/.313/.358 with three home runs and 21 RBI across 177 plate appearances.