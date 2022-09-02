site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Austin Wynns: On bench Friday
Wynns isn't starting Friday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Wynn started three of the last four games and went 3-for-14 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and four strikeouts. Andrew Knapp will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
