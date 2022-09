Wynns went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Wynns' bat has been hotter of late, as he's gone 8-for-17 (.471) with a homer and four RBI in his last six games. The backup catcher has a .248/.307/.336 slash line with two homers, 19 RBI, 12 runs scored and seven doubles through a career-high 60 games this year.