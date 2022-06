Wynns is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Wynns went 5-for-15 with a double and a walk while starting at either catcher or designated hitter in five of his first six games with the Giants. However, with No. 1 backstop Curt Casali behind the plate Wednesday after moving past a hamstring injury, Wynns' opportunities are likely to be limited moving forward.