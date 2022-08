Wynns went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's 13-7 loss to the Padres.

This was Wynns' first multi-hit effort since June 21. The catcher has seen his playing time drop lately, but he could see a short-term boost, depending on how long Joey Bart needs to recover from a minor ankle sprain. Wynns' .224/.295/.294 slash line through 96 plate appearances will likely keep him in a backup role once Bart is ready to take over a starting role behind the plate again.