Auerbach (elbow) returned to the Giants' big-league camp Wednesday and should be available for Cactus League games in the coming days, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Auerbach had been relegated to minor-league camp after he was recently diagnosed with neuritis in his left elbow, but he's made much quicker progress than anticipated and was cleared to rejoin the Giants' big-league group. The 24-year-old backstop posted a .709 OPS for Double-A Richmond over 425 plate appearances in 2022 and is likely to take over as the No. 1 backstop for Triple-A Sacramento in 2023.