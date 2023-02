Auerbach is not in Giants camp due to unspecified physical issues, manager Gabe Kapler told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday.

As a result, the team has added fellow catcher Andy Thomas to camp as a non-roster invitee. Auerbach hit 17 homers and stole 12 bases at Double-A Richmond in 2022 and, when healthy, should start 2023 at Triple-A Sacramento.