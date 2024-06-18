Eldridge is slashing .271/.330/.492 with nine home runs and a 26.4 percent strikeout rate in 44 games for Single-A San Jose.

There are always going to be some strikeouts with the 6-foot-7 slugger, but Eldridge hits the ball as hard as anyone at Single-A (36.5 Hard%) and has gotten the ball in the air a good amount (39.2 percent groundball rate), which is a great combination. The 19-year-old scrapped pitching before the season to focus solely on developing as a first baseman and figures to get promoted to High-A sometime this summer.