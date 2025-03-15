Eldridge won't play in Saturday's Spring Breakout game due to minor left hand soreness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

While Eldridge's hand will be enough to keep him from playing Saturday, it doesn't sound like it's going to keep him from playing in any Triple-A games once the minor-league season begins. The 20-year-old first baseman breezed through San Francisco's farm system last season but slowed down considerably once he reached Triple-A. He'll likely spend most of the season with Sacramento, though a debut in 2025 is certainly on the table.