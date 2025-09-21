Eldridge went 1-for-3 with three RBI, a double, a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Eldridge hit a three-run double to left field in the first inning before coming around to score and giving the Giants an early 4-0 lead. With that, the 20-year-old recorded his first major-league hit after going 0-for-9 in his first three games. Before being called up to the majors, Eldridge spent the majority of his time with Triple-A Sacramento, slashing .249/.322/.514 with 63 RBI, 31 runs scored, 18 long balls and a stolen base across 286 plate appearances in Triple-A.