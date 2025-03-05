The Giants reassigned Eldridge to minor-league camp Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He was one of a host of cuts the Giants made Wednesday. Eldridge managed to make it all the way to Triple-A Sacramento in 2024 as a 19-year-old (he's 20 now), so he's just a step away from the big leagues. However, it's not a surprise that he's a relatively early cut from major-league camp, as the top prospect could still use a little development. A debut at some point in 2025 is in play for Eldridge.