Eldridge has a right hamstring strain and will miss 3-to-4 weeks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Eldridge suffered the injury while running the bases over the weekend with Triple-A Sacramento. The first baseman has posted a .230 average with three home runs, 13 RBI and five runs scored over 61 at-bats in 16 games with Sacramento since being promoted June 3. Eldridge was already at risk of failing to make a major impact with the Giants in 2025, and the injury shrinks his chances even more.