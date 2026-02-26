Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Swats first spring homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eldridge went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 13-12 Cactus League loss to the Brewers.
With two outs and Christian Koss on first base, Eldridge cracked a 391-foot homer to left-center field in the third inning, giving San Francisco a two-run lead. He also drew a walk in the fourth before coming around to score. The 21-year-old made his big-league debut last September and appeared in 10 regular-season games in 2025, during which he slashed .107/.297/.179 with four RBI and two doubles across 37 plate appearances. For now, he appears likely to split playing time between DH and 1B with Rafael Devers this season.
