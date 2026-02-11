Eldridge shagged flyballs in left field in Giants camp Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Eldridge has not played the outfield since he got into 26 games in right field between the Arizona Complex League and Single-A San Jose in 2023. A position switch is not expected, but the Giants want him prepared to play the outfield just in case. The plan is for Eldridge to split playing time between designated hitter and first base with Rafael Devers.