Eldridge will only focus on developing as a first baseman going forward, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Eldridge was announced as a two-way player when the Giants selected him with the 16th pick in the 2023 Draft, but the team believes Eldridge has the potential to be a great hitter and will now abandon hopes of using him on the mound. The 19-year-old prospect slashed .294/.400/.505 across 130 plate appearances between rookie ball and Single-A last year, and he'll look to continue moving up San Francisco's farm system in 2024.