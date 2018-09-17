Shaw started in left field and went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Shaw has struggled since being called up Aug. 31 (.115/.172/.231 in 29 plate appearances), so Sunday's two-hit game was a big step in the right direction. The 24-year-old had been situated on the bench for seven of the last eight contests, but Brandon Belt's (knee) absence allowed the young slugger to return to the lineup with Austin Slater sliding over to cover first base. It is unclear if the Giants -- who have nothing to play for -- will give Shaw an extended look at some point before the season comes to a close.