Giants' Chris Shaw: Dealing with groin strain
Shaw was placed on the minor-league disabled list Friday with a groin strain, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The injury isn't expected to be serious but require a stint on the disabled list for Shaw nonetheless. It's unclear at this point if the 24-year-old will miss more than the minimum seven days, but given that it's a muscle injury it wouldn't be surprising if he were held out a bit longer.
