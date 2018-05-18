Shaw was placed on the minor-league disabled list Friday with a groin strain, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The injury isn't expected to be serious but require a stint on the disabled list for Shaw nonetheless. It's unclear at this point if the 24-year-old will miss more than the minimum seven days, but given that it's a muscle injury it wouldn't be surprising if he were held out a bit longer.

