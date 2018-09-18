Shaw went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a run Monday in the Giants' 4-2 win over the Padres.

After managing just one hit over his first 22 at-bats in the majors, Shaw has now turned in back-to-back multi-hit outings. Prior to getting called up from Triple-A Sacramento at the beginning of the month, the 24-year-old showed some intriguing pop during his time in the minors, clubbing 24 home runs and 21 doubles across 422 plate appearances. He put some of that power potential on display Monday, but Shaw will need to cut down on strikeouts in order to make a consistent impact for the Giants over the final two weeks.