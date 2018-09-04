Shaw came off the bench to hit his first major-league home run in Monday's 9-8 loss to Colorado.

It was also the rookie's first major-league hit after going 0-for-6 in his first three games since being called up Aug. 31. Shaw is currently on the strong side of a platoon in left field, and could be a rare source of pop in San Francisco's lineup after slugging 24 homers over 101 games with Triple-A Sacramento this season.