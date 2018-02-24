Giants' Chris Shaw: In Saturday's lineup
Shaw (shoulder) will DH and bat fifth in the order for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 23-year-old prospect will be making his spring debut after putting together a slash line of .289/.328/.530 with 18 home runs and 50 RBI in 88 games with Triple-A Sacramento in 2017. He is coming off a minor shoulder injury that sidelined him during the Arizona Fall League but he should be fully healthy heading into this spring. Even with an impressive showing in camp, Shaw will likely return to the Triple-A level once the regular season starts, but keep an eye out for his major-league debut later this summer.
