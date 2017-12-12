Manager Bruce Bochy said he expects Shaw (shoulder) to begin next season with Triple-A Sacramento, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bochy noted that he believes Shaw is getting close to making his big-league debut. The 24-year-old held his own following a promotion to Triple-A in May last year, hitting .289/.328/.530 with 18 homers and 50 RBI in 88 games. He's one of the team's top prospects and should make his debut later in 2018 if he continues to perform well in the upper minors.